Jenelle Evans Says David Eason’s ‘Upset’ Over ‘Teen Mom 2’ Airing Her 911 Call For ‘Ratings’

Jenelle Evans’ notorious 911 call aired during ‘Teen Mom 2’ on Jan. 28 and the reality star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that MTV is using her family’s downfall for their ‘ratings’!

Jenelle Evans, 27, and David Eason made headlines in Oct. 2018 when an alarming 911 call was released following an argument between the married couple. MTV released the audio during the final few minutes of the Jan. 28 episode of Teen Mom 2 which gave fans a glimpse of what may have happened that night. The North Carolina native can be heard telling the 911 operator, “My husband assaulted me. He pinned me down on the ground in the yard, and I think I heard my f***ing collarbone crack, and I can’t move my arms.” As fans anxiously await to see what happens in next week’s episode, the reality star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that “it’s a shame” the network is using the incident with David “to get ratings.” Jenelle explained, “The crew filmed with me the day after the incident and I explained what happened. It’s a shame they HAVE to make it a cliffhanger for their own benefit to get ratings… meanwhile my husband and my family get harassed by hundreds of people for a week until it airs.”

Having this audio come to light again more than three months after the original call was released, Jenelle made it clear that it doesn’t change anything in her happy marriage with David. “It was a stupid argument we had,” she explained. “Part of marriage sometimes is arguing and making up. I haven’t even watched any episodes from this season yet.” She added, “David is upset everyone keeps bringing up old things that have happened and that we have moved on from.” Although the 911 call was initially released by a major news outlet, that doesn’t mean Jenelle is happy about it. “I feel like my husband doesn’t have a voice and they are still trying to use him in their show,” she said. “It’s not fair to David at all.”

The mom-of-three, who boasts 2.9 million Instagram followers, initially alarmed fans when the four-minute call was published, but Jenelle isn’t letting the haters faze her one bit. “I’ve been cleaning, doing laundry, and working out. Haven’t read anyone’s responses and don’t care to,” she dished. “I’m fine and I don’t need to convince anyone.” Jenelle is enjoying her life with David, who she got engaged to in February 2017, just weeks after welcoming their first child together, two-year-old, Ensley, and married later that year in September. Jenelle is also mother to her son Jace, 9, with ex Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 4, with her former fiancé Nathan Griffith. Speaking of her then-boyfriend, Jenelle boasted about David to People in 2016, “He’s a very hard worker, and I love that about him. He doesn’t care about me making money, or how much I get. He still pays his own bills, and he still gives me money for rent and everything, which I’ve never had any boyfriend do!”