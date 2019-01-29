Dream Kardashian Has Playdate With Cousin True & Aunt Khloe Amid Report Rob’s Pissed At Blac Chyna

Khloe Kardashian took True and Dream on a trip to their local fire station on Jan. 28 and it was all for a good cause. As for the pics of the outing – they were adorable, of course!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, brushed off the drama swirling around her brother’s ex Blac Chyna on Jan. 28 and took her daughter True Thompson and niece Dream on a super cute playdate to their local fire station. While the showbiz gossip world was buzzing about Chyna’s trip to Hawaii and alleged fight with her boyfriend Kid Buu, the reality TV star took her 9-month-old baby and Rob Kardashian’s 2-year-old daughter to the Brent’s Junction station in Calabasas, California.

Over on her Instagram stories feed she shared pics of the cousins posing on a fire truck, sitting at the wheel inside and smiling in the building. Khloe also shared a message with fans, writing, “Yesterday we took the girls to our local fire station. We wanted to say ‘Thank you’ to our local hero’s [sic] for all that they do for us! They drew cards and brought cookies for their visit. They loved every moment! Thank you to ALL of our brave service men and women.”

The visit comes nearly three months after the Kardashians had to evacuate their homes as the deadly wildfires threatened their properties. Khloe tweeted on Nov. 9, 2018, “I can’t believe this is happening!!! May God bless us all! I can not [sic] believe what is happening! Completely devastating for anyone who loses tangible memories and the security of their homes. Thank you to EVERYONE who has a hand in helping. I’ve never seen anything like this.”

As for Rob, TMZ alleged on Jan. 28 that the 31-year-old is upset with Chyna for flying to Hawaii for a vacation when he was reportedly set to hand Dream over to her for her appointed time with their little girl. We reached out to Rob for comment, but have yet to receive a response. Meanwhile, ET reports that he was also at the fire station with his sister, daughter and niece.