If you’re getting married, you know picking a dress is a lot of work — get some inspo from these celebs! Even if you aren’t engaged, revel in the beauty of these stars rocking white on the red carpet!

We love seeing a gorgeous white gown on the red carpet. If you’re getting married, you can get some serious inspiration from these stunning gowns! Lady Gaga was gorgeous in Dior at the SAG Awards on Jan. 27. At the same show, Elisabeth Moss wore a Monique Lhuillier ball gown, which was absolutely breathtaking. We love the white dresses against the red carpet! Even if you’re no where near marriage, check out the gallery attached above to see a bunch of stars looking glam and gorgeous in white!

Mandy Moore wore a custom Michael Kors column dress at the Critics Choice Awards in January. Emily Blunt wore a sparkly Prada at the same show. Emily also wore white — a Yanina Couture gown — for a Mary Poppins Returns premiere. SO gorgeous. Julianne Moore wore a dramatic Givenchy at the 2019 Golden Globes, rocking a big bow at the small of her back. We love that drama and intrigue!

Sofia Carson wore a gorgeous Monique Lhuillier at The Art of Elysium’s 12th Annual Black Tie Event ‘Heaven’ in Los Angeles on January 5. At The Nutcracker and the Four Realms film premiere in Los Angeles, Leona Lewis wore Michael Cinco, while Keira Knightley wore a romantic and very dramatic CHANEL at the film’s London premiere.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, wore Theia for dinner in Tonga last October. Dua Lipa wore Giambattista Valli at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in October 2018. See more pics in the gallery attached!