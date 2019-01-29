LeBron James, Elizabeth Banks & More Celebrity Fans Of The Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up to take on the New England Patriots at the Super Bowl! We can bet celeb super fans like Elizabeth Banks and Ryan Seacrest will be watching the big game!

It’s almost time for Super Bowl 53! The Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots will face off on Feb. 3, and it’s bound to be a great game! As with every Super Bowl, tons of celebrities will flock to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium to cheer on their favorite team. The Rams will surely have plenty of famous fans in the stands, especially since they rep L.A. aka the home to basically all of your favorite celebs. But there are some super-fans we can pretty much count on being in the stands on Super Bowl Sunday!

One massive Rams fan is Elizabeth Banks! Not only has she taken selfies from her seat at their games, but she regularly tweets about their wins. “Whose house? Why it’s the Rams house, guys! Stop asking. Good times @ Memorial Coliseum. #SEAvsLAR” she tweeted on Oct. 8, 2017.

As first announced on @OnAirWithRyan, Ryan Seacrest brings the good news to our Rams fans. We're wearing throwbacks! pic.twitter.com/tYANqMaR1R — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 15, 2016

Ryan Seacrest also has a lot of love for the team. Back in 2016, the talk show host made the initial announcement that the Rams were headed back to Los Angeles after being based in St. Louis for two decades. “As first announced on @OnAirWithRyan, Ryan Seacrest brings the good news to our Rams fans. We’re wearing throwbacks,” the team wrote on its Twitter account, alongside a photo of Ryan posing with a Rams jersey.

These celebs can't get enough of the Los Angeles Rams!