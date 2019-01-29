Will La La Anthony Be Upset If Carmelo Gets Traded To The LA Lakers?

As the NBA trade deadline approaches Feb. 7, here’s the deal La La Anthony thinks would be the ‘best case scenario’ for her husband, Carmelo — HL has the EXCLUSIVE scoop.

Carmelo Anthony’s ambiguous future in the NBA isn’t scaring away his wife La La Anthony, 39. The Power actress just confirmed her reunion with her previously estranged husband on Jan. 17, and she’s prepared for even more curve balls after the Houston Rockets traded him to the Chicago Bulls…meaning he’ll have to leave New York City (where La La lives). But Carmelo’s likely not playing for the new team, as his sights are set on the Los Angeles Lakers — a move that La La would actually be down for! “They both want him to go to Los Angeles and that would be the best case scenario,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Still, “they both have accepted the fact that if that falls through they both would be happy seeing Carmelo happy because he wants to play in the NBA again.”

But Carmelo isn’t guaranteed a spot on the Lakers’ roster. He’s just “dying to get back on the court, so if the Lakers fall through he would be happy to play almost anywhere to show that he still has what it takes to play in the league,” our source continues. And La La’s on the same page. “La La is in full support on anything that transpires. She is being very good about the situation and not causing any drama whatsoever.”

Despite his recent trade to the Bulls, Carmelo, 34, will likely be a “free agent” soon, as he’ll be either waived or handed off to another team before the NBA’s Feb. 7 deadline, according to ESPN. So, Carmelo will probably get the green light to sport another jersey — but it’s the Lakers’ roster space that he has to worry about. Spots may just open up if Anthony Davis is traded to the Lakers, a move that team president Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka “plan to make an aggressive push” for, ESPN also reported.

“Magic Johnson believe obtaining Anthony Davis will actually make things easier to sign Carmelo because there will be many roster spots to fill after trading for Anthony (Davis),” our source adds. “So within the next week lots of discussions will be made that will determine his future. Carmelo is very anxious to see how it all works out.”