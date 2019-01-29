‘Bachelorette’ Alum JJ Lane Is Engaged To Former NFL Cheerleader Kayla Hughes: ‘She Said Yes’

JJ Lane didn’t get the final rose on Season 11 of ‘The Bachelorette,’ but still got a fairy-tale romance with his new fiancée, Kayla Hughes! See the gorgeous proposal pictures, here.

JJ Lane, 36, is long behind the days of uttering one-liners like “villains gotta vill,” because he’s about to be a married man again. The Bachelor Nation star, who appeared on Season 11 of The Bachelorette and Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, proposed to former Kansas City Chiefs cheerleader Kayla Hughes, 25, in Hawaii on Jan. 28! With the island of Kauai lending a gorgeous backdrop of the sun setting over the sea, JJ got down on one knee and offered Kayla a ring from New World Diamonds. “She said YES!!! I can’t wait to marry my best friend, my love, and the woman that has made me better since the day we met,” JJ posted to Instagram along with a picture of the proposal, which you can see below.

Kayla also broke the happy news to her IG fans, showing the passionate kiss that happened right after JJ popped the question. “Does this ring make me look…. ENGAGED??!!! I said yes to the man of my dreams and can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with my best friend,” she wrote. Ah, our hearts. JJ and Kayla became Instagram official in Oct. 2017, and both have ties to the University of Denver’s sports programs. Kayla coaches the university’s cheerleading team, while JJ (a former investment banker) is the school’s hockey analyst.

JJ has come a long way to find “the one”! He’s infamously known as the Bachelorette star who admitted to cheating on his ex-wife, Heather, during Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season in 2015. JJ shares a daughter, Gemma, with his ex. The ABC star went on to date his BIP co-star, Juelia Kinney, and even publicized their relationship on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. Ironically, they’re both engaged to different significant others now, as Juelia is set to marry Aaron Bass, the brother of former BIP star Evan Bass. The world has a funny way of working.

