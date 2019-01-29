Tennis Star Andy Murray Mocked After Accidentally Revealing His Private Parts In X-Ray Of Injured Hip

Poor Andy Murray! The tennis star accidentally revealed more of himself than he wanted to while sharing an x-ray of his injured hip with fans! See the x-ray here… if you dare.

Oops! Scottish tennis great Andy Murray showed his fans a little more than he intended with an otherwise sweet post about his hip surgery. The first pic shows Andy recuperating in his hospital bed, spent after surgery, and the other shows the x-ray of his hip replacement and, uh… his tennis balls. Yep, unbeknownst to Andy, the x-ray doesn’t just show his hips and pelvis, but his private parts. All of it. You know what we mean.

He captioned the photoset, which you can see below (obviously NSFW), “I underwent a hip resurfacing surgery in London yesterday morning…feeling a bit battered and bruised just now but hopefully that will be the end of my hip pain 😀 I now have a metal hip as you can see in the 2nd photo 👉👉 and I look like I’ve got a bit of a gut in photo 1😂”. Poor, sweet Andy! He thinks the biggest problem with his post is that he looks bloated!

Given that the photoset has been up for seven hours at the time that this article was published, Andy clearly hasn’t figured it out yet — despite the fact that his comment section is flooded with people pointing it out. They’re going wild on Twitter, too! “You can see his tennis balls!!! 🎾” one fan wrote on Instagram. “does andy murray know his penis is v visible on this x ray or what,” another tweeted. “Huge thanks to Andy Murray for sending the world an X-Ray dick pic this morning!”

On a more serious note, Andy underwent the surgery to correct debilitating hip pain that left him barely able to walk. The Wimbledon winner, three-time Grand Slam title winner, and two-time Olympic gold medalist announced earlier this month during an emotional press conference in Melbourne, Australia, that he would be retiring from the sport. He revealed at the Australian Open that his match against Roberto Bautista Agut could be the last of his career. He was sure to stress that even after surgery to relieve his pain, he may not be able to play. We’re wishing him the speediest of recoveries!