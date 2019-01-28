Kechi Okwuchi: 5 Things To Know About The Singer & Plane Crash Survivor On ‘AGT: The Champions’

Kechi Okwuchi is ready for a second chance on ‘AGT: The Champions.’ The singer captivated us all with her story on ‘AGT’ season 12. Here’s what you need to know to get caught up to speed on Kechi!

The fourth round of AGT: The Champions performances is bringing back even more fan favorites from previous AGT seasons and other Got Talent franchises from around the world. One of them is Kechi Okwuchi. The 29-year-old singer is the very definition of brave and resilient. Check out these 5 key facts about Kechi before she performs again on the AGT stage!

1. She was injured in a horrific plane crash. Kechi was heading home from boarding school for the holidays in Dec. 2005 when the plane she was on crashed. Out of 109 passengers on Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145, Kechi was one of only two people who survived. Sixty of her school mates died in the crash.

2. She’s had to undergo multiple surgical procedures since the crash. She suffered third-degree burns over 65% of her body. “I lost muscle mass and surface skin on my legs, arms, head, and upper body,” she revealed to Health. “Doctors harvested skin from my torso for skin grafts, so that I wouldn’t be as prone to infections and sepsis.” She was in a medically-induced coma for 5 weeks. After 7 months in the hospital, she relocate to Galveston, Texas, and that’s where her reconstruction journey began.

3. She was a finalist during season 12 of America’s Got Talent. Kechi wowed the judges during her audition with her performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.” She finished in the top 10 that season. Kechi revealed to Health how AGT changed her life. “America’s Got Talent gave me a platform to share my story and voice, and inspire others with my journey as a burn survivor. I was exposed to burn communities I didn’t know existed. And I reached children who were struggling through what I had endured. I was able to give them hope, and let them see that it is possible to have any life that you want after the burns.”

4. She finished high school and got her college degree after the plane crash. She finished high school two years after she came to America. She ended up graduating from the University of St. Thomas in 2015, according to her official website. She is currently a graduate student at University of St. Thomas and earning her MBA in Economics.

5. She’s performing all across the United States! Kechi has performances scheduled in Texas, Indiana, Florida, and Maryland.