Timothee Chalamet Teased After He’s Caught Reading At Table During SAG Awards

Oops! — Timothee Chalamet completely and unknowingly stole the show at the SAG Awards on Jan. 27 when cameras caught him reading at his table during the opening monologue! Watch the now viral moment and see the best fan reactions!

Although the Screen Actors Guild Awards had a slew of epic moments, Timothee Chalamet, 23, unknowingly stole the show on January 27, in a moment that’s since gone viral! During host Megan Mullally’s opening monologue, the cameras panned through the star-studded audience — catching scene stealers, such as Lady Gaga and Glenn Close — but, all of the attention quickly went to Chalamet when he was caught reading what appeared to be a show program.

The camera eventually stopped on Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who took the cutest couple award if there was one. And, right behind them was the Beautiful Boy star, who had his head buried in a white paper on his lap. When the camera first caught Chalamet in a serious stare while reading, he didn’t notice that he was in the shot which was meant for the couple. But, when he caught on, he quickly closed the program after a few seconds and started laughing when Mullally joked that Blunt didn’t have to learn any lines for her role in A Quiet Place.

The hilarious moment [as seen above at the 3:18 mark] has since gone viral, with fans tweeting their take on Chalamet’s reading. “In a perfect world, Timothée Chalamet would be reading the script for the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ sequel,” one fan tweeted. Others declared the moment their favorite part of the 25th annual awards show. “Sorry, but @RealChalamet in the background reading something was the best moment of the #SAGAwards and you can’t make me change my mind,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Purest moment of # SAGAwards thus far is definitely Timothee Chalamet reading the program,” another person tweeted.

Others even admitted that they were able to relate to Chalamet’s mid-show reading. “I very much relate to Timothee Chalamet reading something rather than socializing at a social event,” one person said. Then there was this tweet… “Well he didn’t win an award so how else would have have enjoyed the event,” by one apparent Chalamet fan.

Chalamet, who was a Best Supporting Actor nominee for his leading role in Beautiful Boy, easily made the SAG Awards more entertaining with his reading. And, hey, it’s never a wrong time to want to catch a quick read, especially if he was brushing up on the show’s breakdown!