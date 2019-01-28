Here’s something you don’t see very often: Bell asking for help. Well, that’s exactly what he does in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘The Resident.’ But Dr. Shaw isn’t going to do Bell a favor for free.

Bell (Bruce Greenwood) walks into the clinic and straight up to Dr. Shaw (Miles Gaston Villanueva) to ask for his help in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Jan. 28 episode of The Resident. He knows that Dr. Shaw is an “expertise in infectious diseases,” and the flu season has left the ER a bit short-staffed. Bell wants Dr. Shaw to come help out at the hospital. “You don’t want paranoid patients scaring off profitable ones,” Dr. Shaw says. While Bell doesn’t say yes, that’s definitely his concern.

Dr. Shaw notes that he doesn’t have medical privileges at Chastain, but Bell tells him to check again. He’s pulled some strings. Of course he has. In return for his help, Dr. Shaw wants ultrasound machines for the clinic. He asks for three, but negotiates with Bell to get two. Let’s hope Bell keeps his word.

This flu that’s spreading around turns out to be a terribly infectious disease, and Chastain must race to quarantine and diagnose infected patients. Conrad (Matt Czuchry) and Nic (Emily VanCamp) work on Meg (guest star Dot-Marie Jones), who was Nic’s favorite guard from her stint in prison. Also, Devon (Manish Dayal) and other doctors treat Same (guest star Michael Rady), a love-sick patient with flu-like symptoms. Meanwhile, Mina (Shaunette Renée Wilson) finds herself testing Quovadis medical devices in an effort to defend AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) after he loses a patient. Conrad feels like he’s prepared to take the next step with Nic, but learns she may not be as ready as he is. The Resident season 2 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on FOX.