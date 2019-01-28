‘The Bachelor’ Recap: Caelynn Reveals She Was Raped In Raw & Emotional Talk With Colton

Caelynn has a shocking story about being sexually assaulted to share with Colton Underwood on the Jan. 28 episode of ‘The Bachelor.’ Plus, a new feud erupts between two of the women. Here’s our recap!

The Jan. 28 episode of The Bachelor picks up with continued tension between Hannah B. and Caelynn, who used to be friends but had a falling out after competing in the Miss USA pageant. The drama is briefly put on hold, though, as the ladies and Colton Underwood head to Singapore for the next portion of the show. First up is a one-on-one date, which goes to Tayshia. After facing their fears by going bungee-jumping, Tayshia and Colton strip down to their swimsuits and enjoy some romantic time on the beach.

During the nighttime portion of the date, Tayshia faces another fear by getting super vulnerable with Colton. She opens up about how she was previously married, then got divorced within the last year and a half. Colton is not judgmental about the situation, and assures Tayshia that he respects her decision to do what makes her happy. At the end of their lengthy conversation, Colton gives Tayshia a rose.

Up next is a group date for Hannah G, Elyse, Kirpa, Sydney, Heather, Onyeka, Tracy, Nicole, Demi, Courtney, Katie, Cassie and Hannah B. That means Caelynn gets the second one-on-one, which obviously pisses Hannah B. off. Demi is also annoyed at the situation, because she feels like Colton is spending too much time dealing with Hannah and Caelynn’s drama. On the date, Demi monopolizes Colton’s time, which gets under some of the other ladies’ skin a bit. Meanwhile, Hannah B. starts getting paranoid when she gets under the impression that Colton is purposely avoiding her, and she’s convinced it’s because Caelynn said things about her to him.

Hannah B. makes it a point to pull Colton aside as fast as she can during the nighttime portion of the date. Colton assures Hannah that he’s fine with her and Caelynn not seeing eye-to-eye, as long as it doesn’t affect his relationship with either of them. He apologizes for being hard on her, and things are back on track between them. Meanwhile, during her one-on-one time with Colton, Demi opens up about her mom doing time in prison, and gets pretty emotional while sharing her story. Colton assures Demi he would never judge her for something like that, and a weight is lifted off Demi’s shoulders.

Someone who isn’t having a great time on the group date, though, is Courtney, who’s worried about the lack of alone time she’s getting with Colton. She confronts Demi for taking up so much of Colton’s time, and accuses her of being immature. Demi stands up for herself, and lets Courtney know that if she wanted more time with Colton, she should’ve been more aggressive in asking him to chat. At the end of the date, Colton gives the rose to Demi.

Finally, it’s time for Caelynn’s one-on-one date, where Colton pampers Caelynn on a shopping excursion. It was an amazing day, but at night, Caelynn knows she has a difficult story about her past to share now that she and Colton are getting serious. She opens up about how she has intimacy issues because she was drugged and raped as a sophomore in college. Of course, the conversation is not easy, and Colton is admittedly devastated after hearing Caelynn’s story. He assures Caelynn that she’s safe with him, and she lets him know that she genuinely does feel comfortable with him.

It’s Colton’s time to open up next. He reveals that he was previously in a relationship where the woman had been sexually abused. He doesn’t name names, but it’s widely known that he previously dated Aly Raisman, who has been open about her alleged abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar. Colton admits that there were intimacy issues in the relationship with his ex who was sexually abused, which is why he never had sex with her, and is part of the reason he’s stayed a virgin. Naturally, Caelynn gets the rose at the end of the date.

At the cocktail party, Caelynn decides it’s finally time to have a one-on-one chat with Hannah B. about the tension between them. Caelynn urges Hannah to put the past behind them and not let it ruin their time on the show, and they both apologize for everything that’s happened up to this point. While this feud is over, though, another is just beginning: Demi opens up to Colton about her issues with Courtney, and tells him it would be a waste of time to keep pursuing her.

Courtney steals Colton away next and tells her side of the story, and Colton fills her in on what Demi said. She disses Demi right back to him, claiming that Demi’s on the show to play a “game” and be on TV. The whole thing leaves Colton super confused and questioning both relationships.

At the rose ceremony, in addition to Demi, Caelynn and Tayshia, Colton gives roses to Hannah G., Heather, Kirpa, Hannah B, Katie, Elyse, Sydney, Cassie, Nicole and Onyeka, which means Tracy and Courtney are going home.