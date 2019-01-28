‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Jenelle Evans Calls 911 & Claims David Eason Assaulted Her

The Jan. 28 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’ was a wild one — not only did Jenelle Evans call 911 about her husband, David Eason, but Chelsea Houska feared she was going into early labor!

Yikes! Jenelle Evans‘ infamous 911 call was finally featured in an episode of Teen Mom 2 on Jan. 28, and while it was already widely reported in the news in Oct. 2018 — when Jenelle accused husband David Eason of assaulting her — this was the first time viewers got a chance to see the full situation play out on TV. Cameras weren’t present for the actual 911 call, but MTV played the audio during the last few minutes of the episode. We have to wait until next week to see what happened next, but it was still hard to relive Jenelle’s cries for help. Especially when she said she wasn’t sure if her husband had weapons on him and her collarbone was in a lot of pain.

Meanwhile, Chelsea feared she was going into early labor when she was sitting in a chair on her porch and it felt damp. She thought that maybe her water had broken, but wasn’t completely sure. To be safe, though, Chelsea’s mom urged her and Cole to seek medical attention. Obviously, since Chelsea was only 33 weeks pregnant, she had hoped she was wrong, and fortunately for them, she was! It was a false alarm, so Chelsea and Cole headed back home without their baby. Well, the baby was still in Chelsea’s belly, but you know what we mean!

Later, after throwing a birthday party for Lux, Kailyn toyed with the idea of rebuilding a relationship with her mom, who’s an alcoholic. Kailyn said she still feels a lot of anger over the way her mom raised her, but she’s been wanting her kids to experience the good side of her. So in an effort to get some advice on the situation, Kailyn sat down with Teen Mom OG‘s Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell to see how they dealt with similar situations involving their parents, who are also addicts. Tyler and Catelynn told Kailyn to set healthy boundaries, but also seek some individual therapy before reuniting with her mom.

And in other Teen Mom 2 news, Leah hired a special needs advocate to help her and Cory deal with the school and how they’re assisting (or not assisting) their daughter. Plus, Devoin and Nova got closer as she started first grade.

