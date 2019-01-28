Emma Roberts, Lily Collins, & More Best Dressed Stars At The Sundance Film Festival

Despite the chilly winter weather, these stars were dressed to impress at the Sundance Film Festival! See the trendiest outfits so far in the gallery below!

The annual Sundance Film Festival runs from Jan. 24 to Feb. 3 this year, and already stars have been shining bright in their winter wardrobes. It’s so fun to see these celebs, who normally reside in sunny Los Angeles, transported to the chilly weather of Park City, Utah! There are always some amazing coats and boots as stars strut through the snow! See some of the best looks so far in the gallery attached above! Emma Roberts wore Prada and looked sweet and adorable. Lupita Nyong’o wore a colorful gold coat, paired with the L’AGENCE ‘Marguerite High Rise Skinny Jean’ in black as she arrived in Park City on Jan 28, after rocking the SAG Awards red carpet on Jan. 27.

Naomi Watts wore a gorgeous merlot Emilia Wickstead dress at the Luce premiere on Jan. 27. Danielle Brooks, one of the stars of Clemency, wore a comfy and chic sweater dress at the premiere of the film. Storm Reid wore Tory Burch at Variety‘s Sundance Studio presented by AT&T on Jan. 27. Awkwafina wore a pretty blush suit at the Paradise Hills premiere. Eiza Gonzalez rocked an angelic white Jonathan Simkhai dress and maroon boots at the same premiere. Maroon is definitely a trending color — Jennifer Morrison wore a velvet maroon suit at The Report premiere.

Lily Collins looked cool at the Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile premiere. She was perfectly dressed in black leather pants (L’AGENCE’s Adelaide High Rise Leather Skinny pants), tan boots (the Penelope Stretch Bootie by Tory Burch) and a matching tan chunky sweater. Jada Pinkett Smith channeled Olivia Pope in a gorgeous white coat on Jan. 25.

Mindy Kaling, a cast member and writer of Late Night, wore a pretty plaid outfit while posing on the red carpet. Julianne Moore wore a rust colored sweater and black pants at the IndieWire Sundance Studio on Jan. 25. See more stars at Sundance in the gallery attached!