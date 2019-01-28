SAG Awards After-Party 2019: Rachel Brosnahan, ‘Black Panther’ Cast & More Celebrate

The SAG Awards are over for another year — but after the show it was time to party! Here are pics of your favorite stars in their finest at the post-ceremony bash.

So the Screen Actors Guild Awards have come and gone for 2019, but the fun didn’t end with the award show we saw on television! After the ceremony, tons of celebs turned up for the PEOPLE SAG Awards Gala sponsored by L’Oreal Paris, and it was quite a star-studded affair. For the most part, stars kept on their same outfits from the show, and everyone looked stunning. Rachel Brosnahan celebrated her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series win with her husband, Jason Ralph, by her side, while Lupita Nyong’o partied the night away with her Black Panther co-stars after winning for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. So fun!

Meanwhile, ever since the awards season began, all eyes have been on Lady Gaga, but her performance in A Star is Born didn’t earn her an award at the SAGs. Instead, the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award went to Glenn Close. Still, Gaga was all smiles as she enjoyed the award show with her fiance, Christian Carino, although the pair once again skipped the after-party. Emily Blunt also opted to skip the post-show bash, although she had a HUGE night at the SAGs — she took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her acting in A Quiet Place.

Glenn Close did show up for the celebrations, though, and she bonded with fellow nominee, Patricia Clarkson, inside. The ladies posed for goofy photos together, and we are LIVING for it. Plus, the cast of Crazy Rich Asians partied hard at the event, too, and looked like they had SO much fun. Click through the gallery above to check out these pics and more!