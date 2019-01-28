‘Teen Mom’ Alum Ryan Edwards & Wife Mackenzie Talked About Having Another Baby Before Latest Arrest

Just weeks before his recent arrest, Ryan Edwards discussed having another child with his Mackenzie! According to a new report, Mackenzie is ‘going to get over’ his latest brush with the law!

Despite his recent arrest, Ryan Edwards, 28, and his wife Mackenzie, 22, have never been closer. A source close to the couple told RadarOnline, “Mackenzie is irate, but she’s going to get over it. She doesn’t care at this point. She’s all in with him.” On top of that, the two just recently discussed having even more kids together. The source added, “They talked three weeks ago about having another baby.”

We reported earlier how Ryan was arrested on Jan. 23 for an incident that happened at a bar on Dec. 19. Apparently, Ryan allegedly forgot to pay for six whiskey drinks he purchased. As a result, he was booked at the Hamilton County Jail for Theft Under $1,000, where he was held without bond. Ryan had been on probation following a previous for a prior conviction of Simple Possession in Red Bank.

Speaking of his possession arrest, HollywoodLife obtained the police report for that case, which included the following narrative: “A search of the vehicle located approximately fourteen hypodermic needles, one of which was loaded with heroin. I located a small plastic baggy of a dark substance tied in the center console. I asked Edwards what it was and he replied, ‘It’s heroin and I have a problem.’ Two silver spoons with residue on them were also located. A small black scale was located in the same black back pack. The heroin was weighed and found to be 1.8 grams.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Ryan and Mackenzie. In the meantime, check out all of their photos together in our gallery above.