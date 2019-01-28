Robin Wright, Lady Gaga, Catherine Zeta Jones & More Stars Rocking Thigh-High Slits At SAG Awards

It was a night of sexy red carpet looks, including a bunch of super leggy gowns, as seen on Gaga, Angela Bassett and more. Click to see photos of the leggiest looks of the night below!

It was a leg-filled night at the 2019 SAG Awards, as stars showed off their toned stems on the carpet before the awards show. Actors of all ages seem to rock some of the sexiest looks of the night! See the best slit dresses right here! Black Panther won a big award — Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture — and starAngela Bassett, 60, looked stunning on stage, wearing Georges Chakra. It had a big open slit in the front of her dress, so she was able to show off her long legs. Samira Wiley from The Handmaid’s Tale also wore Georges Chakra — a chic, black gown.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 49, wore a navy Zuhair Murad with a low cut bodice and thigh-high slit. She is ageless and every awards show dress she rocks is totally sexy! Patricia Clarkson, who is 59!!, wore a haute couture gown by Zuhair Murad, showing off her physique! Robin Wright, 52, looked stunning in a Oscar de la Renta gown with plunging neckline and major slit up the side. Wow!

Lady Gaga wore a leggy white Dior dress straight off the runway. A star is born, indeed! Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan wore a gorgeous pink high-low dress by Oscar de la Renta.

Click through the gallery attached above to see even more stars at the 2019 SAG Awards rocking thigh-high slit dresses! Everyone looked amazing!