Robert Pattinson & GF Suki Waterhouse Hold Hands In London & Prove Their Romance Is Strong

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse are still so crazy about each other six months into their romance. We’ve got pics of the loved up couple holding hands on their latest cute date.



Still going strong! Robert Pattinson and model Suki Waterhouse were first photographed making out in July of 2018 and their romance is alive and well in 2019. The good-looking pair was spotted getting their fitness on during a run in London on Jan. 27. The 32-year-old actor and the 27-year-old stunner both had smiles as they jogged together on the streets without a care in the world, bundled up for the chilly night. When the couple finally slowed down, they sweetly held hands. These two make working out look so romantic! CLICK HERE FOR THE PICS OF ROBERT AND SUKI.

They seemed to run to the beat of different tunes as each had on earbuds to help keep them energized. Even thought it would be awfully sweet to think maybe they were running along to matching playlists. Suki looked gorgeous make-up free with her sandy blonde locks flowing in the breeze and she jogged alongside her hunky beau. She looked fit in black leggings, a black sweater with a grey hoodie over it, a black scarf and a black down vest to keep her warm against the West London evening chill.

Rob took her warmth cue in his own navy blue down vest, a dark grey workout shirt underneath and showed off his toned and muscular legs in a pair of long black shorts and sockless black Nike trainers. While the two kept a brisk pace during their run, what was so cute was when they slowed down to a walking pace as a cool down they immediately started holding hands. Awww! Sweet PDA is always the icing on the cake to a good couple’s workout.

Rob and Suki were first linked in July of 2018 when they took in a showing of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again at Notting Hill’s Electric Cinema in London then hopped over to celebrity hotspot SoHo House, where they stayed until 1:30am and kissed in the car all the way back to Suki’s place. Six months later all is going well between the two. This is Rob’s first serious relationship since ending things with singer FKA Twigs, 31, in late 2017, while Suki’s past boyfriends include actors Bradley Cooper, 44, and Diego Luna, 39.