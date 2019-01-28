Rihanna Hides Her Curves In Oversized Double Denim Outfit In NYC — Love Or Loathe Her Look?

Rihanna has such a banging body, but she decided to cover it up in a big way on a day out in NYC. We’ve got her pics of her massively oversized denim shirt and baggy jeans.

Rihanna must have not been feeling like flaunting her fab figure in New York City on Jan. 27. The normally fashion fierce music superstar decided to dress down in a big way. She wore an oversized XXX-L dark denim shirt that was so big it went practically down to her knees. The 30-year-old’s hands weren’t visible has the sleeves were so long the cuffs were far past her wrists. RiRi paired the look with baggy jeans and comfy tan Uggs on her feet. Maybe she just needed a day off from being a fashion icon?

To her credit, Rihanna didn’t seem to want to be photographed and was at JFK Airport outside NYC when she got papped. At least her clothes were super comfy for air travel! She was makeup-free and wore her hair loose and unstyled at shoulder level and her only accessory was a simple silver necklace. Ri did rock a pair of dark shades, but even those seemed to be on her face so she could go more incognito and not have her famous face recognized.

She didn’t even travel with an entourage, as the “Wild Thoughts” singer was pictured walking alone out the doors of the airport. The super baggy shirt came in handy towards warding off some of the awaiting paparazzi, as at one point she pulled up the collar to try to hide her face but by then the shutterbugs had already got the pics of her.

Rihanna has revealed she’s a weight shape-shifter based on any given day, so sometimes she goes baggy while other times she can go skin-right. She told The Cut in an Oct. of 2017 interview that, “I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day — the next week — I need something oversized; I need a little crop here and a high-waist there to hide that part, you know?”

She added that, “I really pay attention every day when I go into the closet about what’s working for my body that morning. I feel like that’s how everyone should go after fashion, because it’s an individual thing. And then, if you take it further, it’s like: What week are you having? You having a skinny week? You having a fat week? Are we doing arms this week? We doing legs this week? We doing oversized?” Apparently this is an oversized week for RiRi.