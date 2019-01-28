Love or Loathe?
Hollywood Life

Rihanna Hides Her Curves In Oversized Double Denim Outfit In NYC — Love Or Loathe Her Look?

Backgrid
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Rihanna looks comfortable as she arrives on a flight at JFK airport in New York. Rihanna was rocking an oversized Raf Simons denim jacket, dark grey pants and a pair of Ugg boots as she made her way through the airport. **NO NY DAILIES** Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 28 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna shows off her fashion sense another day with her very fashionable coat and clothes.Pictured: RihannaRef: SPL5055578 160119 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Dario Alequin / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Rihanna was spotted out in NYC on Sunday night as she headed to a fashion related business meeting. She wore a chic Blazer, with a hoodie underneath, paired with a pair of baggy dark denim jeans. She wore little makeup but had a bright smile with her Red Fenty Beauty lipstick, as she enjoyed a night out in her favorite city. Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5055024 140119 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: 247PAPS.TV / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Rihanna Changes for the after party for Diamond Ball in NYC Pictured: Ref: SPL5024190 140918 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 99 Photos.
Senior Evening Writer

Rihanna has such a banging body, but she decided to cover it up in a big way on a day out in NYC. We’ve got her pics of her massively oversized denim shirt and baggy jeans.

Rihanna must have not been feeling like flaunting her fab figure in New York City on Jan. 27. The normally fashion fierce music superstar decided to dress down in a big way. She wore an oversized XXX-L dark denim shirt  that was so big it went practically down to her knees. The 30-year-old’s hands weren’t visible has the sleeves were so long the cuffs were far past her wrists. RiRi paired the look with baggy jeans and comfy tan Uggs on her feet. Maybe she just needed a day off from being a fashion icon?

To her credit, Rihanna didn’t seem to want to be photographed and was at JFK Airport outside NYC when she got papped. At least her clothes were super comfy for air travel! She was makeup-free and wore her hair loose and unstyled at shoulder level and her only accessory was a simple silver necklace. Ri did rock a pair of dark shades, but even those seemed to be on her face so she could go more incognito and not have her famous face recognized.

She didn’t even travel with an entourage, as the “Wild Thoughts” singer was pictured walking alone out the doors of the airport. The super baggy shirt came in handy towards warding off some of the awaiting paparazzi, as at one point she pulled up the collar to try to hide her face but by then the shutterbugs had already got the pics of her.

Rihanna

Rihanna has revealed she’s a weight shape-shifter based on any given day, so sometimes she goes baggy while other times she can go skin-right. She told The Cut in an Oct. of 2017 interview that, “I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day — the next week — I need something oversized; I need a little crop here and a high-waist there to hide that part, you know?”

She added that, “I really pay attention every day when I go into the closet about what’s working for my body that morning. I feel like that’s how everyone should go after fashion, because it’s an individual thing. And then, if you take it further, it’s like: What week are you having? You having a skinny week? You having a fat week? Are we doing arms this week? We doing legs this week? We doing oversized?” Apparently this is an oversized week for RiRi.