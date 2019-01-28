‘RHONY’ Season 11 Trailer: Bethenny Frankel Breaks Down In Tears Over BF Dennis Shields’ Death

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ are back for Season 11, and the dramatic new trailer contains footage of Bethenny Frankel crying over the death of her longtime boyfriend, Dennis Shields.

“There was a lot in my mind about [Dennis Shields] dying,” Bethenny Frankel, 48, says through tears during one of the many scenes featured in the dramatic trailer for Season 11 of The Real Housewives of New York City. “I could not get off the ride. I feel guilty that the only way I could get off the ride is that he’s dead.” Bethenny’s on-off boyfriend tragically died from a suspected drug overdose at his apartment in Trump Tower on Aug. 10, 2018, even though he was given two doses of Narcan in an attempt to revive him. While the Bravo reality TV series wasn’t airing at the time, producers were filming, so Bethenny’s reaction to the news was caught on camera, and as you can see in the new RHONY trailer that dropped on Jan. 28, she had a hard time dealing with the sudden death of her former partner after at two years of dating.

The trailer also shows Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer — as well as returning original cast member Jill Zarin and newcomer Barbara Kavovit — wreaking havoc in the Big Apple. Notable moments include some drama over Dorinda’s “Jovani” heckling, a few scandalous make-out sessions, a Halloween party in the Berkshires, and so much more! It looks like Bethenny and LuAnn will go head-to-head this season as well.

In one particular scene, Luann can be seen boasting about how well her cabaret show has been doing, but Bethenny doesn’t seem impressed. “Nine months ago I was in jail and now I’m a cabaret star, it’s insane,” Luann says, before Bethenny quips, “I can’t even believe you act this way! Cabaret, cabaret, cabaret! Life is not a cabaret! You’re insufferable! You’re a sicko!”

Are you ready for Season 11 of RHONY? The new season kicks off on March 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo!