Penelope Disick, 6, Rocks $385 Gucci Slippers On Shopping Date With Dad Scott & Sofia Richie

The Kardashian kids are used to a luxurious lifestyle, and Penelope Disick proved she’s following in her parents’ footsteps by wearing quite an expensive pair of slippers during a Jan. 27 outing. Check out the pic here!

Penelope Disick, 6, got doted on during a shopping date with her dad, Scott Disick, 35, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, on Jan. 27! The trio hit up the Gucci store, and based on the huge bag Penelope left the store with, they had a great trip. The youngster looked adorable for the outing, wearing a pink t-shirt dress and matching shoes, which just so happened to be Gucci slippers! The comfy pink slip-ons feature a fur back and retail at $385, so it’s clear the Disicks spare no expense when it comes to their kids’ wardrobes.

It’s unclear if P purchased these shoes on the outing with Scott and Sofia, or if she got something else from the brand during the shopping date. Either way, she clearly made out pretty well! From designer purses to expensive clothes, the kids in the Kardashian family have rocked quite pricey items over the years, and these shoes can definitely be added to the list. Meanwhile, as P was bonding with her dad and Sofia, her younger brother, Reign Disick, 4, was spending some time with mom, Kourtney Kardashian — the 39-year-old even shared the most adorable video of him chowing down on ice cream during their mother/son day!

Scott and Kourtney also share a third son, Mason, 9. The exes had a few rough years in their relationship, but by the end of 2018, they got back to co-parenting super amicably. Kourtney’s even welcomed Sofia into the family, and she’s been in attendance on more than one Kardashian vacation now.

Scott and Sofia have been dating for about a year and a half, so their relationship is clearly serious. An eyewitness even reported to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the 35-year-old was looking at engagement rings and other expensive jewelry items for Sofia earlier this month! Could a 2019 proposal be on the way!?