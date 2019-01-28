See Pic
Hollywood Life

Penelope Disick, 6, Rocks $385 Gucci Slippers On Shopping Date With Dad Scott & Sofia Richie

penelope scott disick
LALO_CPR / BACKGRID
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Sofia Richie and Scott Disick take Scott's daughter shopping at Gucci. Sofia and Scott look trendy but casual as they leave the shop with Penelope in tow. Pictured: Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 27 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian and stylish North West with a "Fendi" bag head to the "Cipriani" restaurant in SoHo, NYC Pictured: Kim Kardashian and North West,Kim Kardashian North West Ref: SPL1343566 020916 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Penelope Disick Kourtney Kardashian out and about in Los Angeles, America - 21 Jan 2016 Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope carries a mini Birkin bag while enjoying a piggyback ride on family outing for music classes in Beverly Hills
Kim Kardashian and her adorable daughter North West were spotted leaving their NYC apartment on February 11, 2015. They both wore Fur coats, with North's engulfing her small little body. They walked hand in hand into the freezing night. Pictured: Kim Kardashian and North West,Kim Kardashian North West Ref: SPL949248 110215 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Senior Editor

The Kardashian kids are used to a luxurious lifestyle, and Penelope Disick proved she’s following in her parents’ footsteps by wearing quite an expensive pair of slippers during a Jan. 27 outing. Check out the pic here!

Penelope Disick, 6, got doted on during a shopping date with her dad, Scott Disick, 35, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, on Jan. 27! The trio hit up the Gucci store, and based on the huge bag Penelope left the store with, they had a great trip. The youngster looked adorable for the outing, wearing a pink t-shirt dress and matching shoes, which just so happened to be Gucci slippers! The comfy pink slip-ons feature a fur back and retail at $385, so it’s clear the Disicks spare no expense when it comes to their kids’ wardrobes.

It’s unclear if P purchased these shoes on the outing with Scott and Sofia, or if she got something else from the brand during the shopping date. Either way, she clearly made out pretty well! From designer purses to expensive clothes, the kids in the Kardashian family have rocked quite pricey items over the years, and these shoes can definitely be added to the list. Meanwhile, as P was bonding with her dad and Sofia, her younger brother, Reign Disick, 4, was spending some time with mom, Kourtney Kardashian — the 39-year-old even shared the most adorable video of him chowing down on ice cream during their mother/son day!

Scott and Kourtney also share a third son, Mason, 9. The exes had a few rough years in their relationship, but by the end of 2018, they got back to co-parenting super amicably. Kourtney’s even welcomed Sofia into the family, and she’s been in attendance on more than one Kardashian vacation now.

penelope scott disick

Scott and Sofia have been dating for about a year and a half, so their relationship is clearly serious. An eyewitness even reported to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the 35-year-old was looking at engagement rings and other expensive jewelry items for Sofia earlier this month! Could a 2019 proposal be on the way!?