Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Celebrate With Yet ANOTHER Wedding After Romantic Honeymoon

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas haven’t had enough! The newlyweds just celebrated their nuptials yet again in North Carolina! We have pics and video from their umpteenth reception here.

We get it; Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are in love! After having several wedding ceremonies in India in early December, and even more receptions, the couple had yet another celebration of their marriage in North Carolina. Why the seemingly random location? Belmont, NC is where Nick’s father grew up, and the party was held at the Jonas family-owned Nellie’s Southern Kitchen. The January 27 party was attended by members of both Nick and Priyanka’s families, and it looked like so much fun.

Pics and video were posted on social media (see below) showing intimate moments from the event. In one adorable pic, Nick is feeding his bride wedding cake. A video shows the happy couple walking into the party, hand in hand, as their guests cheer them on. They look ecstatic! It’s not pictured, but apparently the party turned into a rager when Joe Jonas‘ band, DNCE, performed their smash hit “Cake By The Ocean”. So fun!

Priyanka has worn a series of intricate wedding dresses and festive gowns, but she opted for a more casual take on bridal wear for the restaurant reception. Don’t get it wrong; she still looked absolutely stunning! She rocked an white, tea-length strapless dress dotted with sparkly, silver embellishments. Nick

Nick and Priyanka aren’t just being extra with their wedding celebrations. They just returned from two honeymoons, as well. After taking a romantic trip to the Swiss Alps, Nick surprised Priyanka with her dream vacation to the Caribbean. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Nick’s a serous perfectionist so when he got the job of planning the honeymoon he was determined to make it the best one ever. But more than that he wanted to show Priyanka just how special she is to him and he totally knocked it out of the park.”