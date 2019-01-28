NeNe Leakes Reveals If She’s Ready To End Kenya Moore Feud After Claiming She’s Using Her For Publicity

Is NeNe Leakes ready to call a truce with Kenya Moore? The ‘RHOA’ spills all the tea in a new interview on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ with Andy Cohen, Jan. 27, and it’s hysterical! Kenya, here’s what NeNe had to say…

If you’re one of those fans that’s still shipping a solid friendship between NeNe Leakes, 51, and Kenya Moore, 48, all hope isn’t lost! NeNe confirmed that she’s still open to reconciling with Kenya after months of back and forth shade. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, 50, when she was asked by a caller if there was a chance that she and Kenya will ever reunite and rekindle their friendship. Here’s what she had to say…

“Listen… I’m not sure where Kenya and I went left, really,” she began, after taking a long (shade-filled) pause, while she brushed her hair back behind her shoulder. “All I can tell you is that it was an all strategic move on her behalf because if you leak your name with mine, you get a little press, so, um, that is the issue there. The door is open for Kenya and Phaedra [Parks] in my world.”

So, it appears as though NeNe left the ball in Kenya and Phaedra’s respected courts. RHOA viewers have watched NeNe and Kenya’s bad blood has play out for years on the hit Bravo show. NeNe most recently threw shade at Kenya in November during an appearance on WWHL. After the host announced the birth of Kenya’s baby girl, Brooklyn, NeNe’s facial expressions and hand gestures — a light finger tap, meant to serve as an applause of congratulations for the new mom — said it all. Instead, she focused her attention on Porsha Williams‘ who is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy. NeNe was also not invited to Kenya’s baby shower in October.

And, get this — NeNe added that she would love to see Phaedra back on RHOA. As you may know, Phaedra did not return to the Bravo show for its 10th season (the show is now in its 11th season). Phaedra joined the show in 2010, and viewers watched her go through a messy divorce from Apollo Nida, who is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence for bank fraud. Andy Cohen later admitted that none of the RHOA cast members wanted anything to do with Phaedra, therefore, the network’s producers decided to not have her return for season 10.