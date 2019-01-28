‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ Preview: Jonitta Slams Gabi For Being ‘Thirsty’ & Going After Her Date

Jonitta and Gabi come to blows on the Jan. 29 episode of ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,’ and we have an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of their wild fight. Watch here!

The drama is at an all-time high on the upcoming episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of a massive blowout that’s about to ensue! This week, the tension is between Jonitta Wallace and Gabi Andrews, after Jonitta accuses Gabi of acting flirty with a man she invited out. “Before I could even say Hi, you went up to him, gave him a kiss. May gave him a kiss,” Jonitta rants in the clip above. “So I’m, like, the third person in line…” Gabi tries to explain that she was just trying to say hello, but Jonitta isn’t having it!

“It’s okay to just wave and keep going,” Jonitta insists. “We don’t all have to give him kisses. Just because we’re in Europe, we don’t give kisses to everybody. That’s not classy.” The ladies go back and forth, and in a confessional, Gabi tries to give her side of the story without interruptions from her co-worker and roommate. “It’s being brought up how I was disrespectful, being thirsty and all this ridiculous s***,” she says. “I think Jonitta is f***ing crazy. I said Hi and kept moving. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I think it’s really dumb that she’s mad about it.”

Gabi stays calm for most of the conversation, but eventually, things blow up. “If you want to be upset because I said Hi to somebody, that’s on you!” she tells Jonitta. Still, Jonitta slams Gabi as “thirsty” and disses her for “acting that way” around men.

The clip ends with Jonitta and Gabi in one another’s faces, and Sara Tariq admits, “I don’t know who’s wrong or right, but all I know is that some s*** is about to go down.” We’ll have to wait until the full episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs on Jan. 29 at 8:00 p.m. on MTV!