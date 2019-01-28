Lindsay Lohan’s 1st Movie In 6 Years ‘Among The Shadows’ Gets A Trailer & She Plays A First Lady

Lindsay Lohan is returning to film for the first time since 2013 and her new movie ‘Among The Shadows’ looks so wild! She plays a first lady trying to protect her president husband from zombie werewolves…or something like that.

Lindsay Lohan had seemed to move on from film once she became a wildly successful resort owner in Greece. But the 32-year-old ex starlet is reminding fans that the big screen is where she got her start. She starring in a new thriller-horror movie called Among The Shadows and the first trailer just dropped. It’s not exactly Oscar worthy, but it could become a camp classic. She plays the first lady of an unnamed European country whose president husband has become the target of murder…possibly by werewolves. Seriously. And they have white zombie eyes so maybe they’re an extra scary breed of werewolves even though they don’t have fur.

This is Lindsay’s first feature film since 2013’s forgettable but nudity filled The Canyons was supposed to resurrect her acting career. IMDB’s website has the following for the movie’s description: “A private investigator must unravel the murder of her uncle while keeping the secret that she is a descendant from a line of werewolves.” Lindsay plays the character of Patricia, and in her first appearance in the trailer she wants to hire the P.I., played by actress Charlotte Beckett who looks like she could be Kate Beckinsale‘s Emo younger sister. In her first scene in trailer Lindz is conservatively dressed in a buttoned up coat with her hair pulled back…just as a first lady would!

She asks Charlotte’s investigator character Kristy Wolfe (as in werewolf, get it?) “I want to hire you. Someone wants to kill my husband. The phrase “A Powerful Target” appears on screen and a sniper looking through the nose of a scope while a gun cocking sound is heard as Lindsay’s character asks the question. “He is the president after all. I’m on it!” Kristy tells her.

Lindsay’s character’s husband is seen giving an important speech with the blue and white United Nations symbols in the background and the live TV report has the graphics “Richard Sherman speaks live at the U. N. in Brussels” and under it reads “Campaign seeks to move on from loss of Harry Goldstone, campaign manager.” Maybe he was murdered by werewolves? Later in the trailer is seems to hint Harry WAS a werewolf! And possibly Kristy’s uncle.

In another scene Lindsay’s character is talking to Kristy — who she hired to protect her husband — and tells her “The stakes are a lot higher now,” while Kristy reassures her “I can handle it.” Men shoot guns, explosions happen, people looking evil with empty white eyes growl in the darkness and this…looks…epic! Among The Shadows hits theaters on March 5.