La La Gets Gorgeous In Bikini & One-Piece As Talk Of Carmelo Going To Lakers Heats Up – See Pics

Lala Anthony took to Instagram over the weekend to remind Carmelo just how lucky he is by flaunting her fit body in two different swimsuits.

La La Anthony, 39, is looking better than ever, and she proved it when she took to Instagram to flaunt her gorgeous body in eye-catching swimsuits! On Jan. 26, the reality star posted a pic of herself posing in a hot pink and black bikini while standing in front of the water, and on Jan. 27, she showed off a pose in a colorful one-piece bathing suit while on a boat. “Oh you mad MAD….. 🤷🏽‍♀️,” she jokingly captioned one of the pics.

With how hot La La looks, we can definitely understand if others are mad! It’s hard to top that! The former MTV VJ has been making headlines not just because of her looks, but also because of her personal life. She recently announced that she got back together with formerly estranged husband, Carmelo Anthony, 34, after separating back in Apr. 2017, and all eyes have been on the couple’s marriage ever since.

Although the lovebirds are back to a commitment, Carmelo’s recent trade to the Chicago Bulls seems to mean they’ll have to make a long distance marriage work. Since they’re both currently in New York, the trade means a lot of traveling, but with all the ups and downs these two have been through, we wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t have much trouble in working it all out. There’s also been recent talk that Carmelo wants to eventually join the Los Angeles Lakers and if that does happen, he’ll get to reside in sunny California, where La La could wear all the amazing swimsuits she wants!

We’re excited to see more of La La’s stunning pics in the future and wish her a lot of success in her marriage with Carmelo!