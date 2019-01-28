Kim Kardashian: Why She’s Taking The High Road After The Game’s Explicit Lyrics About Her & Kylie

Don’t expect Kim Kardashian to respond any time soon to The Game’s X-rated lyrics about her. That’s what a source close to the star is telling HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Kim Kardashian, 38, is not taking the bait. That’s what a source close to the reality TV star is telling HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about her reaction to those very explicit lyrics that The Game wrote about her in one of his latest rap songs. The 39-year-old hip hop star boasted about allegedly sleeping with the Kar-Jenner sister in a track that he played at a listening party for his upcoming album, Born To Rap. A clip of the event was posted online on Jan. 24. In the NSFW song he raps about allegedly having sex with Kim before she married Kanye West. He raps, “I held Kim Kardashian by her throat n****. I made her swallow my kids until she choked n****. I should apologize, ’cause ‘Ye my folks n****.”

To add insult to injury, The Game – whose real name is Jayceon Taylor – rapped about Kim’s youngest sister, 21-year-old Kylie Jenner too. In a clip released on Jan. 25, he appeared to suggest that he knows the mom-of-one intimately, saying, “Her sister made a billion in makeup. I used to make her frosted flakes when she wakes up.”

We wouldn’t be surprised if – after hearing those lyrics – Kim clapped back hard. But, our source says that she’s refusing to comment. “Expect Kim to take the higher road in reference to The Game rapping about her,” the person says. “Kim is very classy and, although she doesn’t appreciate The Game rapping about her and her sister, she knows it’s best to not make a bigger deal about it, and she hopes Kanye will do the same.”

As fans of the rapper and the reality star know, The Game and Kim reportedly dated many years ago. In fact they were pictured getting cozy in 2006 during her then BFF Paris Hilton’s CD release party in West Hollywood. But that was years before she started dating Kanye, whom she married in 2014. In showbiz terms that’s a lifetime!

“Kim thinks it’s a bit silly that The Game would rap about her all of these years later,” our source says. “Kim knows how Kanye gets when anyone says anything about her and it irks Kanye that someone is saying these things, but Kim feels it’s a better look to just ignore it rather than react to it.”

As for Kim’s momager Kris Jenner, our source says that she’s “all business and tells all of the girls to lay low in these scenarios.” Referring to Kris, the person adds that it “drives her crazy when Kanye does react, even though she knows he comes from a good place.”