Kendall Long Reveals Advice For Colton’s Ladies On ‘The Bachelor’: ‘Embrace’ Your ‘Vulnerability’

After going through ‘The Bachelor’ experience herself, Kendall Long has invaluable advice for the women on Colton Underwood’s season — and she dished all about it in our EXCLUSIVE interview!

Kendall Long made it to the top three on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, so she knows what the women who are vying for Colton Underwood’s heart are currently going through as their season airs. “The hard thing is that you’re putting yourself so vulnerably out there in front of everybody,” Kendall explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Especially in something as delicate as love. So, I would say…you can’t really listen to any of the hate, but you can’t listen to any of the crazy admiration either, because they don’t genuinely know you. So listen to people who genuinely know you.”

When it comes to being vulnerable, though, Kendall wants the women to not hold back. “Embracing the vulnerability [is important], too,” he admitted. “There is this weird, almost high school-type relationship after everyone’s been on this show. You know each other. Everyone knows everybody and who they were dating. You almost feel like you can just be completely vulnerable with everyone.” Kendall is currently in a relationship with Joe Amabile, who she met while filming The Bachelor spin-off show, Bachelor in Paradise, over the summer.

Of course, we had to push Kendall about her and Joe’s plans to take the relationship to the next level, but she wouldn’t spill much. “I’ll propose to Joe tomorrow,” she joked. These two are taking thing slow, and we certainly don’t blame them for wanting to make sure it’s going to work!

As for Colton — he’s currently trying to find “the one” after being dumped by Becca Kufrin on The Bachelorette and ending things with Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise. The fourth episode of The Bachelor airs on Jan. 28, and there’s still plenty of women left hoping to get his final rose. Who will it be?!