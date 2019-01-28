‘AGT: The Champions’ Recap: Kechi Breaks Down In Tears After Earning Simon’s Golden Buzzer

What a night! Another 10 acts performed in week 4 of ‘AGT: The Champions,’ and the beloved Kechi was awarded Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer after a stellar performance. Plus, who else made it through?!

The fourth round of AGT: The Champions performances has arrived. Britain’s Got Talent starlet Issy Simpson is up first and ready to blow America away with her magic. She came in second place on BGT, and she wants to take AGT by storm. Her act is adorable and fun. She’s clearly been inspired by Harry Potter. Heidi Klum says Issy’s got that “special something.”

The Texas Tenors are up next. They came in fourth place during AGT season 4. They’ve been touring for almost 10 years now, but they still have their eyes on the AGT prize. They perform a gorgeous rendition of The Righteous Brothers’s “Unchained Melody.” The vocal trio gets a standing ovation. “I think you got better with age,” Simon tells them. “I genuinely do.”

Standup comedian Drew Lynch follows The Texas Tenors. He was the runner-up in 2015. Simon admits that this was not Drew’s best performance, but he’s glad Drew returned. “I really respect you, so well done,” Mel B tells him. Comedian Paul Zerdin, who beat Drew in season 10, is up next. Simon says something similar about Paul’s performance, telling the comedian that this was not a “progression up.” However, Mel B tells Paul that his act was “very entertaining.”

Denmark’s Got Talent winners The Moonlight Brothers take the stage next. Their performance is fun and energetic, but nothing special. Simon doesn’t think they’re going to win tonight. Tape Face returns for another bizarre and entertainment performance with Howie Mandel and Terry Crews’s help. Howie says he’s “so thrilled” that Tape Face is back, and Simon gushes that he would “love to see you in the final.”

Next up is Kechi Okwuchi. When she was 16 years old, she was injured in a plane crash that killed 60 of her classmates. She was given a 30% chance of survival, but she persevered. She performs a stunning rendition of Calum Scott’s “You Are The Reason.” Simon is the first to stand up, followed by everyone else. “You’re a champion of life,” Howie raves. Simon stuns everyone when he says, “I didn’t really like it that much.” Everyone is shocked and confused. But then he finishes, “I actually loved it.” He gives Kechi his Golden Buzzer! Kechi bursts into tears, and Simon goes up to the stage and hugs her. “You want to know what a champion is? This is a champion,” he declares. After Kechi walks off stage, he tells the other judges, “I love her so much.”

The Professional Regurgitator is back to entertain and gross you out. He cuts a cherry tomato in half using a very sharp blade. He does this after swallowing both! Simon is so disgusted that he presses his red buzzer, and Heidi gets mad at him. Heidi tells the Regurgitator that he was “absolutely incredible.”

Season 11 AGT finalist Brian Justin Crum wows with a gorgeous cover of Elton John’s “Your Song.” Mel B calls it a “killer performance,” and Simon raves that Brian has an “absolutely amazing voice.” Season 8 AGT winner Kenichi wows with an exciting performance, but Mel B think his “production was too big.”

The top 3 finalists are Brian Justin Crum, Paul Zerdin, and a tie between Tape Face and Drew Lynch. The act going through with Kechi is… BRIAN JUSTIN CRUM!