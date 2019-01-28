Kaley Cuoco & Husband Karl Cook Make Out In Loving PDA Session At Competitive Horse Show — See Pic

Kaley Cuoco and husband Karl Cook looked more in love than ever this past weekend when they got cozy together in La Quinta, CA, where they were partaking in a horse showing competition.

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco, 33, and her husband, Karl Cook, 28, reminded us why they’re one of our favorite married couples when they packed on the PDA this past weekend in La Quinta, CA. The lovebirds were at a horse showing competition, where in addition to showing off their horse riding skills, they showed off their kissing skills! They were spotted adorably making out while hugging during the event, proving they’re thoroughly enjoying life as husband and wife!

During the love fest, Kaley wore a casual white t-shirt and riding pants while Karl looked comfortable in a light blue t-shirt and tan pants. They were seen walking back to their trailer, where Kaley’s parents joined them, after the competition. Although Kaley didn’t place, Karl did capture a win, so there was definitely a reason to celebrate!

Kaley took the time to document her feelings about the competition and getting back to horse showing when she shared photos and videos to Instagram over the past few days. “My silly boy Poker Face (more of a 🃏 face) helps wrap up a very nervous first week back to showing! I haven’t shown since May, feeling a bit rusty but so grateful for my amazing horses and awesome team #bigbaycity for always backing me up! 🐎 ♥️,” she captioned one of the videos, which showed her riding one of her horses.

Kaley and Karl attended the exciting competition with their company, Big Bay City, which they both own.

Kaley’s show, Big Bang Theory is currently airing its final season so perhaps the actress will have more time to enjoy horse riding in the new year!