Jade Roper Pregnant: Expecting Baby No. 2 With Tanner Tolbert — See Sweet Announcement

Congratulations are in order for ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ couple Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert — they’re expecting their second child! Check out the sweet announcement featuring their daughter, Emmy, here!

Jade Roper is pregnant! The gorgeous reality star took to Instagram on Jan. 28 to announce the exciting news that she’s expecting her second child with Tanner Tolbert. “Baby #2 is adding to our crew!!” Jade wrote. “We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby.” Along with the message, Jade shared a photo of herself, Tanner, and their daughter, Emerson, 17 mos., on the beach. In the pic, Jade is holding the sonogram photo of their new baby boy or girl.

Tanner and Jade found love on season two of Bachelor in Paradise. They started dating almost immediately on the show, and by the end of the season, Tanner proposed. The lovebirds tied the knot on Jan. 24, 2016 in a televised wedding, which was attended by tons of Bachelor nation alum. Emmy was born in Aug. 2017. Jade and Tanner recently moved across half the country to Los Angeles, and they spend a significant amount of time with fellow BIP couple, Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, who got engaged in summer 2018.

This August, Ashley and Jared will tie the knot, and Tanner is officiating the wedding. With the baby due in August, though, we have to wonder if Jade will even be able to make it to see her besties walk down the aisle?! The nuptials are also in Rhode Island, which would require her to travel across the country to make it!

Either way, it’s clear that Jade and Tanner have been wanting to add to their family, so we couldn’t be more excited to learn that they’ll be welcoming this new addition next summer! Congrats, you two!