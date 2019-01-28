Ice-T Shares Sweet Photo Of Coco Austin Sleeping Topless With Their Baby Girl & Fans Are Shook

Luxury vehicles and concert photos dominate Ice-T’s Instagram feed, so fans were surprised to see such an intimate picture of his wife, Coco Austin, on the rapper’s page on Jan. 28!

Ice-T, 60, shared a sweet glimpse into his home life on Jan. 28 — but one detail was very unexpected! His wife Coco Austin, 39, was completely topless, with a nipple even poking out, as she snoozed in bed alongside their 3-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole and their new English bulldog, Princess Alexus. But instead of drawing attention to Coco’s au natural state, Ice-T only pointed out in a sweet caption that he’s outnumbered by females: “I wake up every morning to 3 girls.” SEE THE PICTURE OF COCO SLEEPING SANS SHIRT, HERE.

Well, it’s just a nipple, right? The photo might’ve been too much for IG to handle, however, as the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit actor has since deleted the photo. But if you hop on over to Coco’s feed, you’ll know that the mother isn’t shy about showing some boob, as she cherished breastfeeding Chanel. When the baby was 2½ years old, Coco shared a photo of Chanel resting against her bosom and revealed she was still being breastfed: “I follow some mother impowering [sic] pages here on Instagram and I love the inspiring pics they post showing the tenderness and love between a mother and child with or without nursing moments.. I love that I can be a part of that.”

But we’re just thrilled to see the family so close, especially after Ice-T and Coco recently rang in their 20th anniversary (of total years together) this recent New Year’s Eve! “Happy Anniversary to my baby boy! 18 years have come and gone so fast and to think it gets better and better,” Coco posted to her Instagram on Dec. 31, 2018, along with a throwback picture. “Thank you for a terrific 2018.. You mean so much to me I’m lucky to have you by my side.” Coco married the rapper in Dec. 2005, and welcomed their first child, Chanel, in Nov. 2015. Ice-T also has two other children from past relationships, Tracy Marrow Jr., 27, and Letesha Marrow, 43.

