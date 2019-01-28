Halsey Shows Off Flawless Figure In Tiny White Bikini While Rocking Long Blonde Wig — See Pic

Halsey stunned her followers by sharing a photo of herself in a white bikini! Check out her latest swimsuit pic here!

Halsey is no stranger to treating her fans to some sexy looks on Instagram, and her latest photo is no exception. While the East Coast is busy freezing, Halsey proved that West Coast is still warm enough to hit up the pool as she wore a tiny white bikini. Not only that, but she also donned a long blonde wig with a bandana that had some major ’70s rocker vibes. In addition to this, she aptly captioned the photo, writing, “another LA winter 🤷🏼‍♀️.” Check out the photo of her poolside look below!

We reported earlier how Halsey is starting to fall for her new romantic interest Yungblud. “Halsey definitely wants to take things slow with Yungblud, but she really likes him a lot and sees long-term potential in this relationship,”a source close to Halsey told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Although Halsey has only been seeing Yungblud for a short while, she is finding herself completely falling for him. Halsey has a lot on her plate right now and really wants to focus on her career. She also wanted to take some time for herself after her breakup with G-Eazy and enjoy the single life for a while. Halsey wasn’t looking for love or for a relationship, but Yungblud is sweeter to her than any other guy she’s ever dated and she’s finding it hard not to feel completely smitten.”

Speaking of, the two were seen recently engaging in some minor PDA. The 24-year-old singer shared a photo of them walking the streets of London together, while Yungblud’s arm is draped over her. While she hasn’t spoken publicly about him yet, the fact that she’s sharing photos of the two of them together is a sign things might be heating up.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Halsey. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.