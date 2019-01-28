‘Teen Mom’ Relationships That Completely Imploded On TV: Jenelle & Nathan & More

As much as we rooted for them, many couples from the ‘Teen Mom’ franchise didn’t couldn’t make it work. Take a look back at these relationships that turned into total fiascos on TV!

It’s not just the ladies of the Teen Mom franchise who have issues with each other; they’ve all had plenty of drama with their boyfriends, too! Ever since many of them rose to fame as teens on 16 and Pregnant, we’ve followed their relationship ups and downs — and downright lows. We’re talking about couples like Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith, Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran, and Amber Portwood and Gary Shirley. And those are just the greatest hits!

Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle and Nathan have a storied history, and most of it wasn’t good. She’s now married to David Eason (and they have their own issues), but the Nathan era was completely disastrous. The formerly engaged couple share a son, four-year-old Kaiser Griffith, so despite their issues they’ll always be in each other’s lives. On screen, Jenelle and Nathan were constantly yelling at each other, and it was worse in real life. Jenelle was arrested in 2015 for allegedly assaulting Nathan’s girlfriend! In a 2015 episode of Teen Mom 2, Nathan called Jenelle “trailer trash who hit the lottery.” Ouch.

Teen Mom OG stars Farrah and Simon had (and have) a boatload of problems. They’re on again, off again, and Simon’s been very vocal about their relationship. He actually told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in June 2018 after Farrah’s arrest for allegedly attacking a man in LA that jail would be “good for her.” Whoa! “I’m not surprised Farrah got arrested. She was a ticking time bomb!” Simon said. “She should take that as a reality check. Hopefully when she sobers up she can see what a jacka-s she really is. That officer did her a favor by taking her to jail. She was asking for it.”

