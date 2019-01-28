Emily Blunt Jokes That ‘A Lot Of People’ Said She’d Divorce John Krasinski By The Wrap Of ‘A Quiet Place’

Emily Blunt revealed that after she agreed to act in her husband John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place’, people told her she’d be ‘divorced’ by the end of filming!

After winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role at the SAG Awards, Emily Blunt, 35, told reporters that friends warned her about working on a project with her spouse John Krasinksi, who directed A Quiet Place. “You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like. A lot of people were like, ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it,’ but we were so much closer,” she revealed. “I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special… “We had never done it before and it [was] kind of the great unknown.”

Meanwhile, she had previously praised her husband in her acceptance speech. “I’m so moved and completely lost for words and unprepared,” she gushed. “I’m going to share this completely with my husband John Krasinski because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly. You are a stunning filmmaker. I’m so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you. Thank you for giving me the part. You would’ve been in major trouble if you hadn’t, so you didn’t really have an option, but thank you.”

We reported earlier how Emily connected to another one of her most iconic roles this year: that of Mary Poppins. “I think I never felt so deeply connected and in someone’s shoes as I did playing Mary Poppins,” she told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at Variety‘s Creative Impact Awards during the Palm Springs International Film Fest on Jan. 4. “I sort of wish I could be her in many ways – Just to be more like her!” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Emily. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.