Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Looks Amazing In Tiny Gold Bikini During Exotic Beach Getaway — New Pics

Elizabeth Hurley wowed with a tiny gold bikini she was seen wearing while on vacation! Check out the latest sultry the 53-year-old shared on Instagram here!

Uh, Princess Leia called — she wants her gold bikini back! All kidding aside, Elizabeth Hurley shows no sign of slowing down her output of gorgeous bikini photos on her Instagram. The 53-year-old just shared a couple of photos in a tiny gold two-piece that shows off her incredible figure. In addition to the pic, Hurley wrote in the caption, “Honey Bikini @elizabethhurleybeach 😘😘😘😘.” Check out the pics of Elizabeth enjoying some fun in the sun below!

We reported earlier how Elizabeth made waves on social media after completely owning one of the internet’s latest trends. The 53-year-old proved she’s an ageless beauty by providing a 10-year challenge post that showed off how interchangeable her pictures were. While she wore wore a red dress on the right hand picture from 2009, and a white dress on the right, Elizabeth could have switched the two photos and her fans would have had no clue. Seriously, she looks nearly the same.

Meanwhile, Hurley also caused some dating rumors to surface after she was recently spotted hanging out with Justin Theroux, 47, twice in under 24 hours. The two were not only seen at a cocktail party on Jan. 11, they appeared together the very next day at the 2019 Marrakesh EPrix on Jan. 12. While there has been no confirmation of their relationship yet, they seemed to be having a good time together in each other’s company.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Elizabeth. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.