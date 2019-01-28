Christina Aguilera Fans Freak Over Possible Vegas Residency: See The Evidence

Is Xtina heading to Sin City?! A slew of Las Vegas tour dates appeared on the internet under Christina’s name, & fans are flipping over the possibility of a residency!

It looks like Christina Aguilera, 38, may be the latest celeb to land herself a spot on the Las Vegas strip! A set of tour dates set in Sin City reportedly appeared on the singer’s website on Jan. 28, but then quickly disappeared. Of course, fans captured screenshots first though, and according to the images, Xtina would perform at least 16 shows at the Zappos Theater, starting on May 31st. The venue is the same place that fellow pop stars Britney Spears, 37, and Jennifer Lopez, 49, held residencies of their own!

Naturally, fans went wild for the possibility of a residency from Xtina. “XTINA DOING VEGAS AHHH,” one excited fan wrote. “Finding out Xtina is probably going to Vegas is just what I needed to end this rotten day,” another said. “Queen Xtina coming to Vegas to show them how it’s done,” another Tweet read. “hope y’all are lying about x doing a Vegas residency,” yet another wrote, barely able to handle the news!

While Xtina herself has yet to confirm the residency, HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep of the singer for comment. Christina joins a long list of artists who have recently taken up residencies in the city of lights, including Cardi B, Mark Ronson, G-Eazy, and more. Not to mention – Lady Gaga as been slaying the stage night to night with her Enigma residency. Gone are the times when a stint in Vegas marked the end of an artist’s career. The HOTTEST stars in music are flocking to Vegas’ stages!

Christina Aguilera is going to Vegas and I fucking CALLED IT — Seth Tyler✨ (@ELECTRACORE) January 28, 2019

HollywoodLife will keep you posted if Christina does actually confirm these dates! One can only hope that we’ll see the “Dirrty” singer take on Sin City with her epic stage show!