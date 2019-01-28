Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Prove Romance Is Going Strong & Cozy Up At Sundance Film Fest

Relationship goals! Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer flaunted some sweet PDA on the red carpet at Sundance. See the adorable pic here!

Charlie Heaton, 24, and Natalia Dyer, 22, are going strong! The lovebirds and Stranger Things co-stars took to the red carpet at Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 27, for the premiere of Natalia’s new film, Velvet Buzzsaw. The night marked the big premiere of her forthcoming Netflix flick, but there was also some big time PDA seen throughout the night! The adorable couple cozied up real close on the carpet, wrapping one another in a sweet embrace. The pair could not stop smiling as they strut down the carpet together, and at one point, they even stopped to turn to one another, and nearly locked lips in front of the cameras. Clearly, these two are still as smitten as ever!

Natalia looked like a floral princess, in a flowing, floor-length gown fit for royalty. The black and white printed ensemble featured a collared neckline, with chic lace detailing. She had her short hair tied back in a tight ponytail, with just a few strands falling loose to frame her face. She sported an ultra-bold beauty look for her big night, choosing to wear a bright pink shadow eyeshadow. Her man kept it a little more low-key, in grey dress pants, with a white buttoned down shirt that he tucked in. He also donned a tan overcoat, accessorizing with just a simple leather watch, and a thin gold chain.

Right now, there’s a ton of buzz surrounding Natalia’s new movie, but fans are also eagerly awaiting the return of Stranger Things. Season three of the hit show will be here before we know it, and the IRL romantic pair talked to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Variety and Women in Film’s Pre-Emmy party about what we can expect from the third season, and according to Natalia, it’s going to be “bigger.” “It just keeps getting bigger,” Charlie added. “I was quite surprised in the direction their taking. You have some stranger things, which we know… Yeah it feels almost like a different genre.” This is about to be EPIC.

For now, be sure to keep an eye out for Natalia’s new film on February 1 on Netflix! With another major flick under her belt, it’s so sweet to see Charlie supporting her all the way.