Cardi B Is Telling Friends She & Offset Are ‘Back On’ But They Aren’t ‘Fully’ Back Together Yet

Cardi B & Offset may be closer to getting back together than previously thought! A source close to Cardi told HL EXCLUSIVELY that they’re closer than they’ve been since splitting!

Cardi B and Offset are “back on”, but they’re still not officially a couple yet. A source close to Cardi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s been pretty much won over by Offset’s persistence. “Cardi B is such a strong person on the outside, but on the inside she’s actually a really emotional girl,” our source told us. “Cardi is slowly starting to let Offset in more and more, but she’s going in cautiously. Offset really broke Cardi’s heart, but at the end of the day, Cardi really wants to make this work, and she does feel like Offset is putting in the effort and work.”

As of right now, Cardi and Offset are still in that nebulous region between being back together, and seeing each other casually. “Cardi is telling friends that they’re ‘back on’, which basically means she considers herself spending time with him and is getting closer to fully being a couple again,” our source went on to say. “Cardi is telling friends however, they are not fully back together yet. Cardi knows a love like that doesn’t come around often and especially since they have a child together, she wants to be with him.”

Right now, Cardi’s schedule and performance calendar is so booked up, that her primary focus is giving her fans the best possible experiences. “Cardi has been working really hard lately — more so than ever,” our source added. “She’s excited for a Vegas residency and feels that will even help take her to the next level as an artist. All of the details are still being worked on, but of course she cannot wait to perform there for her fans.”