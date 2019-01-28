Blac Chyna reportedly jetted off to Hawaii with her new beau, Kid Buu, when she was supposed to be on mommy duty, January 26! A new report claims she left LA and didn’t tell Rob Kardashian, who is furious that she allegedly ditched Dream, 2!

The ongoing custody battle between Blac Chyna, 30, and Rob Kardashian, 31, over their 2-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, continues to get messier, if that’s even possible. Chyna jetted off to Hawaii with her on-again, off-again new beau, Kid Buu over the weekend, without telling Rob, according to TMZ. And, you wouldn’t think that’s a big deal since they’re not together anymore, right?

Well, it turns out Chyna was allegedly supposed to have her scheduled time with Dream this weekend, specifically on Saturday, January 26. But, when Rob reportedly reached out to drop Dream off at her mother’s Hidden Hills home on Saturday, she was nowhere to be found. Since Rob and Chyna are in the midst of a nasty custody battle, TMZ reported that they go through nannies to handle the exchange of Dream when each parent gets time. So, when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly reached out to the nanny, he didn’t receive a reply. And, the same went for when he apparently reached out to Chyna’s “team.”

Finally, Rob reportedly reached out to Chyna directly through an app that they text on, that’s only used for emergencies. And, nothing. But, thanks to social media, it became clear where Chyna went — Hawaii, according to TMZ.

The model and Kid Buu posted multiple videos from their tropical trip. Kid Buu shared explicit videos of Chyna grinding on him in a lace jumpsuit on January 27. He also posted a video of Chyna getting a pimple popped in the middle of her forehead. Ew.

Rob apparently received no warning that Chyna would be unavailable to take Dream, a source claims. And, he was reportedly not happy about it because that was supposed to be Dream’s time with her mother.

HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for both Rob and Chyna and did not receive an immediate reply. Neither Chyna nor Rob have addressed the situation directly.

While Chyna and Kid Buu’s getaway looked quite romantic, for a few hours, it appears as though there could be trouble in paradise. She apparently wrote on her Instagram Story that she’s single, according to a screen-grab taken by The Shade Room (as seen below). The videos of Chyna with Kid Buu are also part of the below post.

And, get this — Kid Buu took to his Instagram Stories (where the videos of him with Chyna still remain), with a cryptic message that read, “For love I feel so blind,” along with an emoji of a seemingly shocked face. Then, he posted a screen-grab of what appears to be a conversation with Rob Kardashian’s new beau, Love & Hip Hop star, Alexis Skyy.

It looks like Kid Buu slid in her DMs and apologized for involving himself in some sort of drama. He wrote: “I know it’s probably too late to take things back but I want to apologize about earlier today I was out of place I should’ve never gotten involved in yalls two business. Truthfully has noting to do with me. He also tagged Alexis and tried to get her attention. “Tell @alexisskyy_ Kid Buu said hit that DM. On baby Jesus,” he wrote on top of the screen-grab. Meanwhile, Chyna’s been posting videos about spreading “positivity.” — It looks like things might turn ugly, very fast.