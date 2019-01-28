BlogHer 2019 Health Summit — All The Best Pics & Fashion From The Major Event

We had such a blast at the BlogHer Health event in L.A. on January 24 & 25. We saw some of our favorite stars like Jaime King and Alyssa Milano, and everyone looked gorgeous. See photos from the event below!

Held in Los Angeles on Jan. 24 and 25th, we were honored to attend our sister site’s event, the BlogHer Health 2019 conference! The major conference brought together huge names like Alyssa Milano, Jaime King, Jameela Jamil, Massy Arias, Olympian Jordyn Wieber and many more, and HollywoodLife.com was on hand to interview the biggest stars and industry leaders! Everyone looked amazing, including Jaime, who was wearing a chic navy jumpsuit. It was belted at the waist and was super flattering. Her hair was in soft curls and she rocked a glossy pink lip.

Alyssa Milano was a featured speaker, and wore a tan wrap dress with red floral accents. She accessorized the look with black boots and a balmy red lip. Her hair was in a pretty updo — she looked gorgeous! Zuri Hall was all business in a gorgeous blue suit. It was super fashion forward! Her smile radiated throughout the entire room! Jameela Jamil looked casual and cool in a floral suit. It was black with red flowers and she made the look super trendy by opting to wear Adidas sneakers.

Gold medal gymnast Jordyn Wieber looked chic and sophisticated in a black lace dress and black heels for the 2019 Voices of the Year Ceremony on Jan. 24. Samantha Skey, the CEO of SHE Media, wore white both days during the event, and looked powerful and professional. See photos from the BlogHer Health event in the gallery attached above!