Backstreet Boys Tease Throwing ‘Fire’ On One Of Their Classics With Chance The Rapper In Super Bowl Ad

Backstreet’s back, all right! Celebrating the release of their 10th studio album, ‘DNA’, the guys put on a small show for iHeartRadio in NYC and teased what else is coming down the line for them, like a new tour, another documentary, and their very special Super Bowl surprise.

There is no doubt that the Backstreet Pride is alive and well, especially if you were lucky enough to hang with the guys at the iHeartRadio Theater in NYC on Jan. 25th, at the release party of their latest album, ‘DNA’. The boys, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson, AJ Mclean, and Howie Dorough, chatted with the hosts of the evening, 103.5 KTU’s Cubby & Carolina, about how excited they were about the new album and for fans to finally hear all of their hard work. However, it’s not just the album that fans were excited about. Earlier in the month, Doritos released a first look at their Super Bowl commercial and who should be front and center but the boys themselves, along with Chance The Rapper.

When asked what they could say about the ad, AJ teased for fans that they should expect a brand new take on a beloved song. “We don’t want to give too much away before the Super Bowl happens,” he said. “But we’re taking a classic and throwing some fire on it.” FIRE?! As if the guys aren’t hot enough! Beyond that, the boys would only say that they’ll actually be in Atlanta for the big game, though they didn’t mention whether they would be attending.

As for the music, the boys put on an incredible show, mixing in their classics with their latest hits off the new album. DNA is BSB’s first album in six years, and it’s clear the guys meant to come out strong with music for every type of BSB fan, from the ones who started with them 26 years ago, to the ones that have been introduced over the last decade and so on. It was clearly a taste of what’s to come from the guys, as after several years performing their Vegas residency, the band is heading out on a major world tour later in 2019. And if that wasn’t enough, the revealed that fans of their documentary might in luck. “I was telling the guys we should do a documentary on the tour,” Nick shared. Fingers crossed!

DNA is out now and tickets are still available for the DNA World tour. To give you an idea of what you’d enjoy at a show, here is the setlist from iHeartRadio’s intimate gathering: “Larger than Life” (Millennium),”Chances” (DNA),”As Long As You Love Me” (Backstreet’s Back), “No Place” (DNA), “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” (DNA), “I Want It That Way” (Millennium), and “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” (Backstreet’s Back)