‘Bachelor’ Alum Vanessa Grimaldi Confirms New Romance With Josh Wolfe: He’s My ‘#MCM’

Vanessa Grimaldi has found love again after ending her engagement with Nick Viall in Aug. 2017, but her new lover isn’t from the ‘Bachelor’ Nation — find out who the mystery man is, here!

New couple alert! Vanessa Grimaldi, 31, made her relationship with businessman Josh Wolfe Instagram official on Jan. 28, over a year after she broke off her engagement with Nick Viall, 38, who proposed to her on Season 21 of The Bachelor. It’s apparent that Vanessa is past the heartbreak, as the special education teacher smiled wide as she received a forehead smooch from her new boo in the photo below. As extra confirmation, Vanessa captioned the couple’s picture, “#mcm.” It’s unclear how long they’ve been dating, but Vanessa said the new romance was “very exciting” to Us Weekly at the iHeart Radio Podcast Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 18.

Vanessa and Josh are currently enjoying a getaway to Boca Raton, Florida, as both are from Montreal, Canada. The Bachelor alum even shared pictures from their arcade date later that night, and it’s obvious — these two are having a blast with one another! Vanessa’s IG updates certainly quiet the romance rumors that erupted between her and fellow Bachelor nation star Peter Kraus, 33, after a photo of their paint night “date” in Seattle surfaced in Nov. 2018. Bachelor in Paradise cast member Taylor Nolan, 25, also tagged along, but the outing still got fans talking!

Unlike Nick and Peter, Josh is far removed from the Bachelor bubble. He graduated from Princeton University and now serves as the Director of Outreach and Programming for the Canadian Jewish Political Affairs Committee, specifically serving the Quebec and Atlantic Canada areas.

How would Vanessa’s ex-fiancé react to Vanessa’s new beau? Ecstatic, just like us! “We’re still friendly. Whoever she dates, I couldn’t be happier for her,” Nick EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife backstage of Dancing with the Stars in Nov. 2018. He added, “Whatever makes her happy.” After a five-month engagement, the small screen stars announced their breakup in Aug. 2017. “We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for,” they wrote to E! News in a joint statement. “We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn’t been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other.”