Happy 21st Birthday, Ariel Winter: See 21 Of Her Sexiest Red Carpet Looks Of All-Time

Happy birthday, Ariel Winter! The ‘Modern Family’ star turned 21 today and we’re celebrating by taking a look back at some of her hottest looks from red carpets!

Ariel Winter is another year older and wiser! The Modern Family star celebrates her 21st birthday today, Jan. 28, and we couldn’t let this occasion pass without honoring her! One thing we love most about the actress is her incredible sense of style, so for this important b’day, we decided to take a look back at some of her fiercest red carpet looks ever.

One of Ariel’s best looks to date was also her most recent red carpet look! She stunned at the Golden Globe Awards after-parties on Jan. 6 in a black Epuzer dress. The bodice featured lace and sheer panels that showed off her toned abs underneath. Her skirt was made of velvet and had more lace details and a thigh-high slit. Ariel paired the look with a black and silver ring, a bejeweled clutch, and simple black heels. Gorgeous!

Ariel wore another amazing ensemble on Dec. 4, 2018 when she attended Refinery29’s 29Rooms event in Los Angeles. She looked beautiful in a beaded orange and brown dress dress under a burnt orange and yellow duster coat. She kept her accessories simple with a pale pink clutch and cream heels.

Honestly, everything Ariel shows up to a red carpet in always turns heads. Check out the gallery above to see 21 of her sexiest red carpet looks! Happy birthday, Ariel!