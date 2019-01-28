Kourtney Kardashian & Pal David Duron Have ‘Chemistry’: It ‘Could Turn Into Something’ Romantic

Kourtney Kardashian and David Duron aren’t seeing each other romantically… yet. The two are just friends who attend the same church, according to a new report!

So you’re saying there’s still a chance? Kourtney Kardashian is still on the market, according to a new report, but it wouldn’t be surprising if she and her friend, David Duron, did get together! Kourtney and David were spotted leaving Nobu Malibu on January 24 looking happy as can be, but a source explained to PEOPLE Magazine that this wasn’t a date — just two friends grabbing dinner. Their friendship is apparently very wholesome; David goes to Vous church, which is affiliated with Hillsong, the church Kourtney belongs to in Los Angeles.

Another source revealed to the outlet that while things between Kourtney and David are purely platonic, there’s always the possibility that their relationship could turn romantic! “It’s just friendship now,” the source said. “They met through the church and they have a lot of mutual friends. But for now, it’s just a friendly relationship. He’s a lot younger than her, so there’s an age difference. He’s about 12 years younger than her. But he’s very mature.

“He’s a serious Christian and so is she, and there’s definitely some chemistry there. They could turn into something in the future, but it hasn’t happened yet,” the source continued. “They’re just talking and spending a little bit of time together. This isn’t a big romance, but I’d say there’s some mutual interest there. There’s potential. So, who knows?”

How exciting! Kourtney is looking for a special someone, however, even if it isn’t David. In fact, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “as much as she loves being single, Kourtney also really enjoys being in a relationship too and is ready to fall in love again… she misses having someone she can share her life with and be intimate with at the end of a long day.”