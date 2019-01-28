Amanda Stanton Mom-Shamed For Letting Daughter, 6, Dye Her Hair: See Her Epic Clap Back

Former ‘Bachelor’ star Amanda Stanton loves being a social media beauty influencer. But she’s getting mom shamed for letting six-year-old daughter get icy blonde hair highlights. We’ve got her clap back.

Amanda Stanton loves flaunting everything beauty and fashion on her Instagram, and the former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum star prides herself in being an influencer. But fans are saying the 28-year-old stunner has taken things too far by letting her six-year-old daughter Kinsley get matching blonde highlights during a weekend girls’ salon session. Amanda shared a series of IG stories with the youngster getting the dye job to her natural brunette locks at Gilbert, AZ’s Habit Salon Jan. 26 and included a pic of the mother and daughter twinning, captioning it “babe’s first highlights.” Now Amanda is getting seriously mom shamed.

“She is too young to highlight hair. Why make her grow up so fast? I am sure other kids at her school don’t change hair color,” one person wrote in the comments while another shared, “It’s always good to start them young being obsessed with their looks.” Not only did Kinsley get hair highlights, she had a full face of makeup on just like her mama. “Too young for a little girl bleaching and put makeup on at an early age…let her grow up first,” one fan scolded Amanda. Another wrote “The kids I teach think of dolls and dinosaurs at this age, not changing the color of their hair. Just saying!”

Some people were really brutal, with one fan telling Amanda, “When she is in therapy or the plastic surgeon’s office at 13 for not feeling good enough about her looks in this ridiculously shallow insta-world, Mama might be regretting some of the choices she made for her. As the mother of an 18-year-old and 15-year-old girl … trust me, I know!”

This shouldn’t come as too much of a shock that Amanda would let her daughter get bleaching highlights at such a young age. After all, she runs Instagram pages for both Kins and her five-year-old sister Charlie and has shown how much her daughters love playing dress up and doing girly fashion poses. One fan politely told Amanda, “Everyone parents differently, but just be conscious that these choices affect her long-term. She should not be exposed to feeling the need to be anything but her natural self at such a young age.”

Amanda later hit back on her IG stories that she decided to show off Kinsley getting her dye job partially to piss people off. “Confession: When I posted the poll about getting Kins hair (HARDLY) highlighted, I knew it would trigger the trolls. But I did it anyway…so in a way I was trolling the trolls!” she wrote. “Of course I got some messages saying she’s too young etc. … but I got a lot more saying ‘I’m so glad you let her and didn’t care what anyone negative had to say,’” Amanda continued. “So, moral of the story is not everyone is going to agree with everything you do…& that’s okay! We all are entitled to our own decisions and opinions and thoughts on parenting etc and not everyone is going to agree with you and that’s OKAY.”