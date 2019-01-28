Alexis Skyy’s Baby Hospitalized After Surgery: Is Everything OK?

Oh no! Alexis Skyy’s baby girl underwent a surgical procedure, leaving the social media star asking fans for their prayers.



Alexis Skyy, 24, the new love interest of Rob Kardashian, 31, is begging for prayers from fans, after her baby was hospitalized. The Love & Hip Hop star took to Instagram to reveal the shocking news that her little girl, Alaiya Grace, had required surgery for an undisclosed medical reason. “Prayers PLEASE for my baby,” Alexis Skyy asked her followers, before later sharing the news that her baby had required surgery. “Surgery went well thank you god,” she wrote in another post to her IG stories. We are SO happy to hear that the surgery little Alaiya required went off without a hitch!

Alexis’ baby girl, also nicknamed “Lay Lay” is a star in her own right! The adorable one-year-old, also the daughter of rapper Fetty Wap, has an Instagram page of her own, which boasts nearly 50 thousand followers! Lay Lay is a totally mommy’s girl, and her social media page is filled with sweet snaps from her birthday, and first Christmas! “I love my mommy so much 😍💕” the caption to her most recent post read, showing her in all pink outfit, which included a fur vest, and a bow headband. Too cute!

Alexis has been making headlines non-stop, as her romance with Rob heats up. Despite being accused of clout chasing, the star insists that her feelings for Rob are genuine! “Alexis and Rob have been seeing each other for a little while, it’s not as new as everyone thinks, and she really likes him. Alexis isn’t using Rob for fame, not at all,” a source close to the mother of one tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s a very sweet girl, she’s ambitious, but not at the expense of the people in her life. Her daughter is the center of her world and that’s something she and Rob bonded over right away because he’s the same way about his little girl,” the insider went on to say.

We’re so glad to hear that Alaiya’s surgery went well! With her loving momma Alexis at her side, here’s to hoping she will make a quick recovery.