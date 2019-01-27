Zac Efron Bleaches His Hair White Blonde & Fans Are Obsessed – See Makeover

His new look is a far cry from Troy Bolton! Zac Efron showed off a shocking new blonde look at Sundance Film Festival – see pics inside!

The Greatest Showman actor Zac Efron, 31, will be starring as serial killer Ted Bundy (who was 42 when he was executed in 1989) in the 2019 film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. While doing promotion for the movie at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, Zac debuted some new locks – much different than his typical and classic brown hairdo! The actor had previously hid his blonde hair underneath a beanie while rock climbing. But now, we can see his new hair in all of its beauty! While actors often transform for roles, Zac said in an interview with Variety at the festival that his new hair “is just for life, bro.”

Fans on the internet went wild for Zac’s new look, understandably. It’s that Chris Messina, 44, effect! “So Zac Efron bleached his hair and I’m 100% here for it,” User MissPauleena said on Twitter. Another fan, Pattieamaranth, remarked that Zac looked “SO good with platinum hair jeez.” Some fans were even in disbelief over how different he looked! “I can’t believe the love of my life [Zac Efron] dyed his hair platinum blonde,” Writer Sarah Denunzio commented.

Zac posed on the carpet debuting his new look, and did a little prayer-hand sign of gratitude. Hey Zac, we’re grateful for you too. The multi-hyphenate star rocked a fur-lined coat with a white t-shirt peeking through. His California tanned skin popped against his new blonde hair, which contrasted against his darker facial hair. And of course, his blue eyes looked as dreamy as ever.

While his new hairstyle may take some getting used to, and he might have to switch it up again for a role in the future, we’re so here for Zac’s blonde look! His darker brunette hair may be associated with his newest character, Ted Bundy, who he likely does not want to look like in real life! For now, we’ll keep admiring Zac from afar, and look forward to his newest movie.