XXXTentacion’s Son Born 7 Mos. After His Death – & His Unique Name Was Chosen By The Rapper

XXXTentacion‘s girlfriend gave birth to their son, seven months after the rapper’s tragic death. XXXTentacion’s mother Cleopatra Bernard and girlfriend Jenesis Sanchez broke the news on Jan. 27 that Jenesis had welcomed baby Gekyume Onfro into the world. He was born three days after what would have been the father’s 21st birthday.

“XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, and Jenesis Sanchez are thrilled to announce the arrival of baby boy Gekyume Onfroy — born January 26, 2019. We’re happy to confirm that Baby and Mother are healthy,” the family said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. The statement went on to confirm that the singer selected the child’s name before his passing.

“Gekyume’s name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means ‘a different state’ or ‘next’ universe of thought. XXXTentacion specifically chose this name for his first born son; his family is honored to fulfill his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love,” the statement said.

Fans were already clued into the unique name ahead of time, as X’s mom previously revealed it in December alongside an Instagram photo of her son with Jenesis. The Blast then went on to report that Gekyume is a word allegedly coined by XXXTentacion that means “different state” or “next universe of thought.” The Instagram post also revealed that the baby will have the nickname “Yume.”

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy was fatally shot in June 2018 at a Florida motorcycle dealership north of Fort Lauderdale. Days after the horrific incident, his mother announced that her son and his girlfriend were expecting a baby.