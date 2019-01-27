Brennin Hunt: 5 Things To Know About The Talented Hunk Playing Roger In ‘RENT: Live

Brennin Hunt is a name you’re going to want to remember. The actor/singer is playing Roger Davis in ‘RENT: Live,’ which airs Jan. 27. So, who is Brennin Hunt? Here’s what you need to know!

Brennin Hunt is about to take off. He’s playing the coveted role of Roger Davis in FOX’s RENT: Live, which airs Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. As we all know, Roger is one of the crucial roles in the beloved musical. RENT: Live features many notable names, but you might not recognize Brennin. That’s OK. Check out these 5 key facts about Brennin!

1. Brennin Hunt auditioned for The X Factor way back in season 1. The Nashville native performed an original song, “How We Make It,” for his audition. Simon Cowell said he had a “brilliant voice” after his audition. Brennin was eliminated by L.A. Reid during the judges’ houses round.

2. He also appeared on Nashville. Brennin started his acting career on the show. He guest-starred in 2015 as Sullivan Fitzgerald.

3. RENT: Live is his breakthrough role. Before RENT: Live, Brennin only had two previous acting credits. He will be starring alongside Tinashe, Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan Fisher, Mario, Brandon Victor Dixon, Valentina, and Kiersey Clemons. Brennin revealed that he’s putting his own unique twist on Roger. “I’m a big fan of the grunge era, so a little bit of [Chris] Cornell, a little bit of [Eddie] Vedder, a little bit of [Kurt] Cobain, but I’ve also always been a fan of the show, so I love what Adam Pascal did,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I love what Will Chase did. I’m taking pieces of things that I really love what they did and then my whole little spin on it.”

4. He’s married! Brennin has one gorgeous wife and two beautiful sons. He’s always posting adorable photos on his Instagram page!

5. He’s got a new single coming out! In addition to RENT: Live, Brennin will be releasing new music just one day after the live musical airs. “Can’t Hold a Candle” will be available on Jan. 28, according to Brennin’s website.