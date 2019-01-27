Exclusive
Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian: Why He’s Not ‘Overthinking’ Her New Cryptic Social Media Messages

Tristan Thompson is not worried about Khloe Kardashian’s cryptic messages she’s been posting lately! A source close to him told HL EXCLUSIVELY that it’s not a concern for him!

Khloe Kardashian has been posting slightly cryptic messages on social media, which many fans believed to be about Tristan Thompson‘s cheating scandal. However, while her sisters are concerned about the messages, a source close to Tristan told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s really not that worried about it. “Khloe has posted cryptic messages on social media for years, even before she was dating Tristan, so he tries not to overthink everything she shares and he really isn’t worried about it,” our source told us. “Tristan knows that Khloe is a sensitive person, who is in touch with her emotions, and sharing those messages with fans is her way of opening up and letting others know they’re not alone.”

Tristan believes that Khloe’s messages aren’t always an indication of what she’s going through at the moment. “Khloe’s notes don’t necessarily mean that she’s going through those experiences at the time, but she’s simply sharing in order to connect with others and sees it as a way of bringing people together on a deeper level,” our source went on to say.

We reported earlier how Khloe caused a stir on social media after posting the following quote attributed to R. M. Drake: “There will be some things you won’t get over. Some things that will sting you so hard, they will set you back to where you started. And you will hurt and hurt and hurt. But you will also rise from it. You will learn from the past. You will adapt and survive no matter how hard it gets. You will shape your own reality and accept how you should never settle for anything less you deserve.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Khloe and Tristan. In the meantime, check out all of their most recent, cutest photos together in our gallery above.